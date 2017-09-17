Tracee Ellis Ross sings her Emmy prep song: How celebs are readying for tonight (including Oprah!)

Face masks, pools and booze. Here’s how the 2017 Emmy nominees and presenters are preparing for TV’s big night.

Keri Russell of “The Americans” cools off with a beer while getting prepped for the red carpet, Michael Kelly of “House of Cards” does synchronized flips in a pool, and Oprah gives fans a brief look into her award show beauty regimen.

Meanwhile, presenters BD Wong, Matt Bomer and Sonequa Martin-Green give a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what’s happening at the Microsoft Theater.

But the best “getting red carpet-ready” moment by far comes from actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who delivered her Emmy preparation greetings via song. Inspired by Tituss Burgess’ similar Instagram song (which we, unfortunately, can’t embed here due to a few NSFW words at the end but, trust us, it’s hilarious) Ross has officially elevated the process of shaving and hydrating to the next level. Fingers crossed these two spark a trend.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZJy2ppFhv8/

https://instagram.com/p/BZJwl_4h334/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZJ66dngqic/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZJqxkEgqIv/

https://instagram.com/p/BZJ2HwQn8kl/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZJ3a_uFZPv/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZJwzinBJDn/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZJ4D3UHLLG/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZJ5nowlNo2/?taken-by=gatenm123

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZJvorCgK4G/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZJvnD6g_jx/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZHhBwxAUZS/

