Emmy Rossum announces she will be leaving 'Shameless' after Season 9

“We are hard at work now creating a Season 9 finale for ‘Shameless’ which we hope will provide a Gallagher-worthy sendoff for Fiona that honors the great work Emmy has done,” said the showrunner. “It is always bittersweet when an ensemble member decides to move out of the proverbial house, but our door will always remain open for Fiona to return home for a visit, or to move back in. I look forward to continuing the stories of this wildly unpredictable family and all of us on ‘Shameless’ will miss Emmy and her wonderful Fiona.”