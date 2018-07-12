Sandra Oh on her historic Emmy nomination: 'Let’s move it forward'

“I’ve really been learning a lot about the responsibility of that leadership role,” said Oh, who is a self-described Korean Canadian Angeleno. “For me, I know I want to make the best of it —be as truthful as possible and also stretch the limits of what we see. We haven’t really seen a character like Eve or someone like myself — an Asian person — play this kind of role before. I take that deeply into consideration. Because if that cuts through, it will have ripple effects. My greatest hope is that it will ripple through and demonstrate that there is a whole world of people who are storytellers and who can be storytellers. It doesn’t have to always remain in the white realm. That’s one of the things I know I represent.”