Complete list of 2016 Emmy nominations and winners

The 2016 Emmy Award nominees were announced Thursday morning by Anthony Anderson and Lauren Graham. The award ceremony will be held on Sept. 18 at the Microsoft Theater, and will air live on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel acting as host.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Lead actor in a drama:

Kyle Chandler, “Bloodline”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” | Interview | Playlist

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Lead actress in a drama:

Claire Danes, “Homeland” | Interview

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Taraji P. Henson, “Empire”

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black” | Video

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Lead actor in a limited series:

Bryan Cranston, “All the Way”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

Idris Elba, “Luther”

Cuba Gooding Jr., “The People vs. O.J. Simpson” | Interview

Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager” | Video

Courtney B. Vance, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson” Interview

Lead actress in a limited series:

Kirsten Dunst, “Fargo” | Video

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime” | Video

Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grille”

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson” | Interview

Lili Taylor, “American Crime” | Video

Kerry Washington, “Confirmation” | Video

Lead actor in a comedy:

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish” | Video

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” | Interview

Will Forte, “Last Man on Earth” | Video

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Thomas Middleditch, “Silicon Valley” | Interview

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Lead actress in a comedy:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Ellie Kemper, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”| Interview

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish” | Video

Laurie Metcalf, “Getting On”

Amy Schumer, “Inside Amy Schumer” | Interview

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Comedy series:

“black-ish” | Review

“Master of None” | Review

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley” | Interview

“Transparent” | Review

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

Drama series:

“The Americans” | Interview

“Better Call Saul” | Interview