Review: 'Weekend Update' meets Hollywood in oddly downbeat Emmy Awards

Irony was the opening gambit, a way to address the fact that Hollywood has only begun to engage its historic lack of diversity. Like an episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the hosts came in after a cold open. “SNL” castmates Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson were the first people to take the stage, the latter announcing that this year’s was “the most diverse group of nominees in Emmy history; I’m going to go ahead and say it, we solved it,” which led to a modest production number on the subject of diversity no longer being an issue, performed with a company including Kristen Bell, Ricky Martin, Tituss Burgess, Ru Paul and Andy Samberg, as the token straight white guy, and “The One of Each Dancers.”