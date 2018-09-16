Emmys preview: The five races we'll be watching on television's big night

Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” caught some heat this season for its dark, despairing story lines. Articles like “Is ‘The Handmaid's Tale’ still worth the agony of watching it?” popped up. Which is weird, since the show is set in a dystopian future and, as we know from living in a dystopian present, the horrors don’t go away overnight. They just keep coming. “The Handmaid’s Tale” faced down that truth in its second season, with its final episode offering a signal that viewers may have more to cheer for when the series returns. If it’s a choice between “Thrones” and “Handmaid’s” — the two dramas earning the most nominations — it’s not even close. Blessed be a repeat.