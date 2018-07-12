The complete list of 2018 Emmy nominees

The 2018 Emmy Awards nominations were announced Thursday morning. After a year of ineligibility, “Game of Thrones” returned with a stunning 22 nominations, including best drama. Another HBO drama, “Westworld,” followed close behind with 21 nominations. Last year’s best drama series winner, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” drew 20 nominations. Additionally, Sandra Oh made history as the first person of Asian descent to be nominated for best lead actress in a drama series. On the comedy side, “Saturday Night Live,” “Atlanta” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” were tops with 21, 16 14 nominations, respectively.
The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place Sept. 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost.
See the full list below.
Drama series:
“The Americans”
"The Crown"
“Game of Thrones”
"The Handmaid's Tale"
"Stranger Things"
"This Is Us"
"Westworld"
Comedy series:
"Atlanta"
“Barry”
"black-ish"
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“Glow”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
"Silicon Valley"
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Limited series:
“The Alienist”
“Assassination of Gianni Versace”
“Genius: Picasso”
“Godless”
“Patrick Melrose”
Lead actress, drama:
Claire Foy, "The Crown"
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Keri Russell, "The Americans"
Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"
Lead actor, drama:
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Ed Harris, “Westworld”
Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"
Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"
Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”
Lead actress, comedy:
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
Allison Janney, “Mom”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”
Lead actor, comedy:
Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Lead actress, limited series/movie:
Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”
Laura Dern, “The Tale”
Michelle Dockery, “Godless”
Edie Falco, “The Menendez Murders”
Regina King, “Seven Seconds”
Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Cult”
Lead actor, limited series/movie:
Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”
Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”
Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower"
John Legend, “Jesus Christ Superstar”
Jesse Plemons, “Black Mirror: USS Callister”
Guest actress in a drama series:
Viola Davis, "Scandal”
Kelly Jenrette, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Diana Rigg, "Game Of Thrones"
Cicely Tyson, "How To Get Away With Murder"
Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Guest actor in a drama series:
F. Murray Abrahamm "Homeland"
Cameron Britton, "Mindhunter"
Matthew Goode, "The Crown"
Ron Cephas Jones, "This Is Us"
Gerald McRaney, "This Is Us"
Jimmi Simpson, "Westworld"
Guest actress in a comdey series”
Tina Fey, " Saturday Night Live"
Tiffany Haddish, "Saturday Night Live"
Jane Lynch, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Maya Rudolph, "The Good Place"
Molly Shannon, "Will & Grace"
Wanda Sykes, "black-ish"
Guest actor in a comdey series”
Sterling K. Brown, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
Bryan Cranston, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
Donald Glover, "Saturday Night Live"
Bill Hader, "Saturday Night Live"
Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
Katt Williams, "Atlanta"
Variety sketch series:
“At Home With Amy Sedaris”
“Drunk History”
”I Love You America”
“Portlandia”
“Saturday Night Live”
“Tracey Ullman’s Show”
Reality competition program:
“The Amazing Race”
“American Ninja Warrior”
“Project Runway”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Variety talk series:
“The Daily Show”
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
“The Late Late Show with James Corden”