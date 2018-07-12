The complete list of 2018 Emmy nominees

The 2018 Emmy Awards nominations were announced Thursday morning. After a year of ineligibility, “Game of Thrones” returned with a stunning 22 nominations, including best drama. Another HBO drama, “Westworld,” followed close behind with 21 nominations. Last year’s best drama series winner, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” drew 20 nominations. Additionally, Sandra Oh made history as the first person of Asian descent to be nominated for best lead actress in a drama series. On the comedy side, “Saturday Night Live,” “Atlanta” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” were tops with 21, 16 14 nominations, respectively.