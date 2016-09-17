What time are the Emmys? All you need to know about TV's biggest night

The 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out Sunday, and we've got everything you need to know to enjoy the show.

Viewers can expect big things from this year’s big nominees, which include “Game of Thrones,” “House of Cards,” “Fargo,” “People v. O.J. Simpson,” “black-ish,” “Veep” and more.

As far as networks are concerned, HBO once again dominated the nominations field, earning 94 this year. However, Netflix and other streaming services are quickly gaining ground, and cable outlet FX picked up a slew of major nominations too.

WHAT TIME DOES THE SHOW START? WHAT CHANNEL?

The show will air live Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific. The pre-show red carpet begins one hour earlier, at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

WHO WILL BE THERE?

The first round of presenters revealed included Laverne Cox, Tracee Ellis Ross, America Ferrera, Kit Harington, Matt LeBlanc, Joel McHale, Chris Rock, Jeffrey Tambor, Kerry Washington, Damon Wayans and Constance Wu.

Later, other presenters were announced, namely, Anthony Anderson, Aziz Ansari, Kristen Bell, Julie Bowen, Priyanka Chopra, James Corden, Larry David, Taraji P. Henson, Randall Park, Andy Samberg, Liev Schreiber, and Michael Weatherly.

Jimmy Kimmel is returning as host, his first turn since 2012.

