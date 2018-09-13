Overrated/Underrated shows of fall TV: The return of 'Big Mouth,' the nightmare of 'Camping' and more

‘The Alec Baldwin Show’: Because what network TV really needed in 2018 is the fresh perspective only yet another white dude talking with a celebrity can provide, ABC is bringing back this series Sunday, Oct. 14 after a trial run in March. Baldwin is an assured showbiz vet and thus an apparent natural for this, but as his awkward recent appearance on “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” showed, there’s a difference between being entertaining when you have Tina Fey or “Saturday Night Live” putting words in your mouth and real life. However, if some TV writers want to give Jack Donaghy a show, we might have something.