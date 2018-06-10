'Felicity' reunion tackles potential revival, time travel twist and that haircut

--That wedding toast at Noel’s wedding from the finale… The speech was actually Grunberg giving thanks to the cast and crew. "What you didn't see, and I’d love to find the tape somehwere is Greg getting up there and what he was saying to us was basically a love letter to the cast," Foley said. "He singled everyone out to thank them for the best four years of his life — and if you watch that scene, you can see each cast member's reaction to the nice things," he said. "You can see how emotional each of us is getting to what he is saying." Of course, in the actual series, music played over the scene.