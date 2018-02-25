‘Final Space’ mixes insults, melancholy and a weapons-grade-cute alien named Mooncake

Wherever else "Final Space" falls flat, it succeeds completely with Gary and Mooncake, a relationship of care and trust that echoes the way we feel about the animals in our life, if we are lucky enough to have animals and feelings. In addition to proving to be a kind of weapon, the little alien — who benefits from having to speak only of a couple of unintelligible phrases ("Chookity pok" is one) — is also weapons-grade adorable, ready-made to be reproduced in vinyl or plush. Indeed that plush Mooncake is already available for purchase, along with a pin, a patch and a poster.