Review: In Amazon’s 'Forever,' Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph face the highs and lows of marriage

If you have read anything at all about "Forever," a new Amazon Prime series starring Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph as a married couple, you know that there are secrets in it that the creators have asked reviewers to keep at least as concealed as the people who made it have. The themes, or some of them, have been made public – it's a story about love and time, monogamy and monotony, the freedom to choose, and the freedom that choosing brings – but the premise itself has been hidden behind a firewall.