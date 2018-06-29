'GLOW': The story behind the Weinstein-esque episode

Gilpin: For many years, I have been very frustrated with the way women are treated in scripts, and this movement has made me realize that it bleeds into how women are treated at the crafting table. That often when women are written as powerless, replaceable, two-trait Barbies, that they're often treated that way at a meeting for the part to play that person, and it has made me retroactively go back and think about all the times when I was made to feel shameful and small, and how it just is such a bravery and creativity killer. But I do think that there's something about this business, where because jobs are these little pockets of time, you're not working in an office for years on end, putting up with the same behavior, you know. It's like, I'm going to get through this two-month shoot of this person, this gross man behaving this way to me, because I need this job, and I know that if I walk away there are a million people waiting to take my place. And because it's this pocket of time, it's like this disgusting barnacle of a human, who his real life is him farting into his cashmere pajamas while his wife screams at him, he gets to like put on this memoir version of himself where he's some Don Juan sexually harassing you outside your trailer, when you're trying to learn your lines.