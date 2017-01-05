What time are the 2017 Golden Globes? Here's everything you need to know

Ready or not, the awards shows are coming, and the 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will kick off the 2017 awards season on Sunday night. You have questions, and we have answers.

WHAT TIME DOES THE SHOW START? AND ON WHAT CHANNEL?

The ceremony, taking place at its usual locale, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, will air live from coast to coast on NBC from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific time.

WHO IS HOSTING?

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon will be bringing his brand of nice-guy humor to the proceedings, replacing last year’s acerbic four-time host Ricky Gervais. It’ll be the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s first time hosting the boozy affair, but not his debut at the helm of a high-profile ceremony — he hosted the Emmy Awards in 2010, when the show aired on NBC.

“The Golden Globes are exciting for me to host because I get to wear this tuxedo I’m already practicing wearing every single night and just handing out awards to random people,” Fallon quipped in a TV spot.

Incidentally, the funnyman has won four Primetime Emmy Awards, but has yet to be nominated for a Golden Globe.

Full coverage: 2017 Golden Globe Awards »

WHO ARE THE NOMINEES?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which began as a handful of L.A.-based overseas journalists in the 1950s but now represents 56 countries, selects the nominees and winners for the ceremony, which awards recipients across movies, television and music.

In film, “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight” were nominated for best drama picture, and “20th Century Women,” “Deadpool,” “Florence Foster Jenkins,” “La La Land” and “Sing Street” were nominated for musical or comedy picture category.

In television, “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “Stranger Things,” “This Is Us” and “Westworld” earned nods in the drama category, while “Atlanta,” “black-ish,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Transparent” and “Veep” were selected among the year’s best comedies. “American Crime,” “The Dresser,” “The Night Manager,” “The Night Of” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” are up for limited series or TV movie.

A notable mention goes out to “Florence Foster Jenkins” star Meryl Streep, who is set to attend the show as this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment." The 67-year-old actress — a three-time Oscar winner — has earned 29 Golden Globe nominations in her 40-plus year career in film and has won eight.

You can size up the complete list of nominees here. Once you’ve given that a gander, go ahead and make your picks with our play-at-home ballot. And just for fun, take a look at our literary guide to the Globes, which outlines nominees who went from page to screen.

Still want more stuff to click on? Check out our gorgeous portraits of this year’s nominees.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

WHAT ARE YOUR PREDICTIONS?

Los Angeles Times resident awards expert Glenn Whipp outlined his picks for this year's winners, explaining why he was torn over two best drama nominees and why the TV winners usually provide the evening’s best fodder.

It’s a toss-up between two critically acclaimed indie dramas: The safer pick is grief-stricken “Manchester by the Sea,” but the coming-of-age tale “Moonlight” appears to be a movie of the moment. In the film acting races, Whipp suspects that “Manchester” star Casey Affleck and “Jackie” star Natalie Portman will win the drama awards.

Sorry, “Deadpool.” The musical “La La Land” is expected to win big across the musical or comedy categories, including best lead actor and actress for its headliners, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

In television drama, Netflix’s Queen Elizabeth series “The Crown” is expected to win best TV drama, coronating its star, Claire Foy, with the best actress title. Meanwhile, “Goliath” lead Billy Bob Thornton looks to be a shoo-in for the best actor win.

In TV comedy, move over, “Mr. Robot.” FX’s rookie series “Atlanta” is expected to take the top honor, with its star Donald Glover winning the best actor race. Issa Rae of “Insecure” may follow in the footsteps of best actress predecessors Gina Rodriguez and Rachel Bloom if the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. repeats its tradition of awarding newcomers in television.