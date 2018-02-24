Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman on what it means to play 'Good Girls'

"The thing about [the Golden Globes fashion blackout] — it wasn't about wearing black and trying to hide in the shadows," Hendricks says. "It was saying, 'We all see you. We see you, we hear you, we've got your back. We all have a story. And [to the men], if you look at us and you think you're going to get away with something, just remember the sea of black. ... You can't do it anymore. You just can't.'"