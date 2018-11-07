'Grey's Anatomy' boss Krista Vernoff finally makes her TV directorial debut: 'I was afraid of somehow letting down women'

It didn't feel like an accident that when Harvey Weinstein came down and the #MeToo movement happened, I was back in this matriarchy where I felt protected. I wrote some think pieces that were a little bit terrifying to write because women who have succeeded in Hollywood historically have done so by going along to get along. I put my voice out there in a way that, had I not been back in Shondaland and felt very protected by the matriarchy of Shondaland, I don't know that I would have been brave enough to do it. Had I not had the power of this job at that moment, I don't know that people would have paid as much attention as they did to my voice.