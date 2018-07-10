'The Handmaid's Tale': Finale event brings questions and answers

Madeline Brewer, who plays the mutilated handmaid Janine, added, “On certain days Gilead is not all just sadness and horror. For Janine specifically, that’s why she has to look for the good in everything otherwise she’ll let it destroy her. I think that’s where we are politically right now. If you let things get to you every single day and you don’t take a moment and reflect on the good, then we're no use to anyone else."