The apocalypse is nigh as 'Hard Sun' hits Hulu

As has been the case in every other crime show and movie ever made, we begin with a cop who has lost a partner meeting the cop who will become his new partner. Detective Chief Inspector Charlie Hicks (Jim Sturgess) is the former; the latter is Elaine Renko (Agyness Deyn), who shares a last name with police officers and detectives on "Hill Street Blues" and "NCIS: Los Angeles" and in the novels of Martin Cruz Smith. For reasons that will soon be made clear, the new partners don't trust one another. But they must trust one another! But can they trust one another?