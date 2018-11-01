Review: In 'Homecoming,' a Julia Roberts acting question and the dark fun of data-mining tyranny

The show jumps back and forth in time to a parallel track, set a few years in the future. Heidi is working as a waitress at a middling waterside cafe, still in Florida, not too far from her former place of employment, and living with her mother (the great Sissy Spacek, on a late-career tear that has also included “Castle Rock,” “Bloodline” and opposite Robert Redford in “The Old Man & the Gun.”). One day an agent from the Department of Defense (Shea Whigham, affable, not menacing, nor masking menace with affability) materializes at one of her tables with questions about her 2018 life — a life she claims to remember only vaguely. Tying these timelines together and filling in the gaps between them is the business of the show, and of some of the people in it.