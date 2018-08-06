The speculation can stop: Showtime confirms 'Homeland' will end after its eighth season

It’s OK to cry like Carrie: Showtime has officially confirmed the eighth season of “Homeland” will be its last.
The announcement was made by network chief David Nevins during the channel’s portion of panels at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Beverly Hills.
The official word comes after star Claire Danes and showrunner Alex Gansa have more than implied the upcoming season would be the last for the prescient political drama.
“I do not want to hear the word cancellation,” Nevins told reporters “Alex Gansa will bring the show to its proper conclusion.”
Based on an Israeli series and developed for American television by Gansa and Howard Gordon, “Homeland” revolves around former CIA agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) who must contend with matters involving the national security of the United States. It premiered in 2011, just weeks after the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and didn’t waste time establishing itself as the No. 1 drama on the network and racking up awards — even as some critics found it uneven at times.
“ ‘Homeland’ has been the most joyful and rewarding experience of my career,” Gansa said in a statement. “I am sad to see the journey coming to an end, but it is time. “
Production on the final 12 episodes will begin in early 2019, with a location still to be decided. The final season will make its bow in June 2019.
“That show is not limping into the sunset,” Gary Levine, the network’s programming president, told reporters Monday.
When Danes dropped by the Times earlier this year to talk about the series, its possible finish line was a topic of discussion.
“I’m always praying for a little relief and peace and grace — something really mundane for her,” Danes said then. “But that’s not going to happen. That I’ve learned.”