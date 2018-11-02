Here's what the cast and producers of 'House of Cards' had to say about writing off Kevin Spacey's character — and that final scene

The story told to the American public is that Frank died beside Claire while they were sleeping, but viewers know the estranged couple were not sharing a bed. So what’s the real story? After all, as Claire states early in the season, “a man like Francis doesn’t just die.” Claire suspects he was murdered after aligning himself with a pair of wealthy corporate power brokers. She tells viewers the last time she spoke with Frank was the night she declined his call about the pardon. She says he showed up at the White House in a rage and she locked herself in her room. When she woke up the next morning, she found him dead in his bed. “They killed him to shut me up,” she says directly to the camera.