How TV sounds and images of migrant children overrode the pundits and changed the immigration debate

There had been reports about the separation of undocumented immigrant families at the U.S.-Mexican border, children ripped from their parents and detained in undisclosed centers as a result of President Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy. Since the White House announced the policy in early May, more than 2,300 children have been taken from their parents at the border. But those reports were lost among the billion or so other stories about Russian meddling and government dysfunction, or is it the FBI and Hillary Clinton causing all the chaos?