The creators behind Amazon's 'Jack Ryan' update the classic fictional hero for the binge-watch generation

Before he was trying to keep the world safe on the big and small screen, the former Marine character made his public debut in Clancy’s 1984 novel “The Hunt for Red October.” Ryan would go on to be featured in more than a dozen of Clancy’s subsequent books. His status as one of Hollywood’s most rebooted characters kicked into gear in 1990 with Baldwin’s portrayal in “The Hunt for Red October.” Ford had a longer run with “Patriot Games” (1992) and “Clear and Present Danger” (1994); Affleck took over in “The Sum of All Fears” (2002), with Pine taking his turn in “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” (2014).