TCA 2018: Jane Fonda talks '9 to 5' sequel

Need a bit of “9 to 5” news while working your 9 to 5?
While promoting an upcoming HBO documentary about her life at the Television Critics Assn. press tour Thursday in Beverly Hills, Jane Fonda talked about the anticipated sequel to her beloved film “9 to 5” that’s being developed.
“For right now, Dolly [Parton], Lily [Tomlin] and I are all intending to be in it,” Fonda said during a panel for “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.” Fonda also noted she and her costars from the original film would serve as executive producers.
News that 20th Century Fox was working on a modern version of the 1980 workplace comedy, about female workers fighting against a sexist boss, made the rounds this year.
And if ever there was a timely moment to revisit the film, it’s now. Fonda said she thinks things may be worse for women today than in 1980 — suggesting that the contracting out of key human resources positions can cause confusion in the workplace.
“If there’s a problem, where do you go? Who do you complain to? Who do you fight with?” Fonda said. She also drew attention to the hazards of social media and technology that makes it easier to monitor employees.
Being somewhat optimistic, Fonda did say she expects sexual harassment in the workplace could decrease because “guys are scared” — referring to the impact of the #MeToo movement.
Asked if those shifts would be reflected in the film in a specific way, Fonda quipped: “If they’re not, I’m not going to be in it.”