'Insecure's Jay Ellis breaks down his top-secret return and weighs in on Issa and Lawrence's future

I think that... they should figure out themselves first. I think they're both up and down. I feel like Lawrence is getting a little bit more on track with his life — minus what we see in the top of Episode 5. But it feels like he's starting to get his life under control a little bit and stepping into some responsibility. I think Issa is now trying to maybe take life into her own hands — take responsibility for her own life and her choices. I think she still has a bumpy road to go, but most of them do, and I think they really just need to love themselves and figure out who they are before they can possibly try to be together.