'Game of Thrones'' Gendry talks birther fan theories and the big drama behind the wall

Warning: If you haven’t seen Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” spoilers ahead.

The last time we saw Joe Dempsie’s “Game of Thrones” character Gendry, he was departing Dragonstone in a rowboat, noting that he could not swim.

Four years later, Sunday night, in the fifth episode of the seventh season, he came back ashore and things got very interesting in the quest for the Iron Throne.

Gendry was one of the fantasy drama’s most tantalizing loose threads: the illegitimate son of and only known true blood heir to King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy).

It turns out, the last known Baratheon was hiding in plain sight: he rowed all the way to King’s Landing and went right back to work as a blacksmith in Flea Bottom.

Dempsie always knew his character would return but, he says, he tried not to think about it.

“[Executive producers] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] were keen to reassure me at the time, ‘He's going to go away for a bit ... but don't worry, he's going to come back,’” he said. “It gets to a stage where, in terms of your own sanity [I thought], ‘I'm just going to forget about that now ... and assume actually they're not going to bring you back.’”

With each passing year, as the memes of Gendry aimlessly rowing multiplied online, Dempsie admitted he began to wonder if the story was veering in a direction that could easily exclude a return. He said with a laugh, “Gendry's fate could be explained with just one line: The boy died at sea.”

Luckily, Gendry is not only alive and well but in the thick of the action in the war against the Army of the Dead with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and a misfit band of wildlings, knights, the Brotherhood Without Banners and the Hound.

We recently chatted with the affable 30-year-old actor— who also had a memorable run on the popular British teen drama “Skins” — about his return to Westeros.

Helen Sloan / HBO Joe Dempsie as Gendry in "Game of Thrones" episode "Eastwatch." Joe Dempsie as Gendry in "Game of Thrones" episode "Eastwatch." (Helen Sloan / HBO)

So were you sending David and Dan holiday cards just to remind them you were out there?

You actually sound like my mum! Periodically, she would say I should email them: “You get on with Dan, have you? See what they're planning and it'd be nice to know wouldn't it?” I'm like “Mum, if they've got plans for me to go back in the show, I will go back in the show. I don't imagine that he's going to see an email from me and go, ‘Oh my God, we should put him in now, and he should totally win the whole thing.’” [Laughs.]

I just thought best to just leave it be, and in truth, of course I was keen to return to the show whenever it was that they decided was an appropriate time, but also I was doing fine without it. I think that actually leaving the show for a while gave me the kick up the ass that I needed, because when you have that period of time every year where you know you've got solid work; yes it's good. It gives you a certain amount of freedom and security, but it can also make you a little lazy.

You’re not only back but you’re part of this team, sort of “Ocean’s 11: Beyond the Wall.”

Yeah, with slightly fewer brain cells than those guys. I’m an Avenger, an Expendable, whatever you want to call it, I’m part of the gang. It’s great. Episode 6, which is coming, up is a real set-piece. Episode 4 was insane enough but this might even take it up a notch.

So Gendry is an expert at forging swords but doesn’t know how to use one? Is that mighty hammer an homage to his father?

I don’t really know, would you buy a sword from someone who didn’t know what a good sword was? [Laughs.] But yeah, since he’s learned a bit about his true lineage he’s actually gotten quite pleased with himself — enough to blurt out immediately who you are when you’re told not to because you’re proud and you forge a weapon with the Baratheon sigil and one that your father used fairly formidably.

Images from Season 7 of "Game of Thrones." (HBO) (HBO)

Do you see Gendry and Jon Snow as kindred spirits?

Certainly he’s heard about Jon Snow and the mythology that surrounds him and how he’s risen from being a bastard to lead the people in the North, and I think Gendry has both a huge respect and also feels like they probably have a lot of shared experiences. He’s someone who’s been looking for his place in the world for the majority of his life and he’s finally had a bit of information that he’s the son of a king and that maybe gives him some semblance of where he comes from. He knows he’s still a bastard. It doesn’t make him a prince or a king, but it gives you just an idea of who and where you’re from. He’s pretty chuffed with who he is.

Although he told Jon Snow who he was, Gendry doesn’t seem like he has designs on power. Yet. But, technically, he could have a claim to the throne, couldn’t he?

If I'm legitimized, then yeah I have the strongest claim to the throne… At some point later on, that's when the political implications of Gendry's return are hopefully going to start a little more strongly. For now, it's just reintroduce him into the story and establish him back in the world of Westeros as someone who could potentially be a player in the endgame.

And there are the fan theories that he’s actually Cersei’s son with that line from Season 1 about her first child, who supposedly died, being a “black-haired beauty.”

Yeah, well there are these things that I think George R.R. Martin is great at sprinkling in early on and then leaving be completely, and so you do forget about them. David and Dan have been great in weaving that into the narrative of the TV show. The first scene that I ever shot on “Game of Thrones” is when Ned Stark comes to visit Gendry down in the armory. He asks me about my mother, and all I remember is that she had yellow hair, and that she used to sing to me.

I've always thought, well, that's something that has to be addressed at some point.

But you don’t actually know, you’re not being coy?

I'm not being coy. They're not giving too much away. I think in terms of Gendry's story through Season 7, the main aim of it is to reintroduce him, to rediscover him; sort of find out what he's been up to the past few years.

And what has Gendry been up to?

He's been keeping his head down, getting on with it. I guess biding his time, really. Hoping this moment would arrive but never being quite sure that it would. But then Davos shows up and offers him a way out of the monotony of the hiding.

Because five years ago making swords was fun but not with everything that he knows now.