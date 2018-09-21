'Law & Order: SVU' hits Season 20: A look back at drama's many on and offscreen changes

With both Hargitay and Meloni in need of new deals, reports surface about the former eyeing a reduced workload. The plan is to promote the Benson character to a supervisory position and bring in a new female detective (at one point rumored to be played by Jennifer Love Hewitt) to work alongside Meloni’s Stabler. Hargitay signs a new deal in May shortly before NBC’s annual Upfront presentation to advertisers without a deal in place for Meloni. Later that month, talks fall through and Meloni exits the drama after 12 seasons. Hargitay confirms his exit with an emotional statement: “For the past 12 years Chris Meloni has been my partner and friend, both on screen and off. He inspired me every day with his integrity, his extraordinary talent and his commitment to the truth. I love him deeply and will miss him terribly — I’m so excited to see what he’ll do next.”