The second season of FX's otherworldly 'Legion' finds an unlikely home in Los Angeles this week

Hawley agreed, to an extent. "If Season 1 is the story of an insane man in a sane world, maybe Season 2, now we realize David is sane, [but] maybe the world has gone crazy on him," he says. "That a society can succumb to an idea and become someplace where, just a few years ago, if you looked forward to see where we were, it would seem insane. And yet, somehow we get these moments in history where what is considered normal suddenly becomes very abnormal.