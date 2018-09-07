For 'You' executive producer Sera Gamble, a drama built on online obsession just clicked

It's an interesting tool, and as a screenwriter I was trained never to rely too heavily on voice-over. You don't want to explain something that you can show. Being inside Joe's head and hearing his raw, unfiltered thoughts is so much a part of the book and so much of the addiction of the book. So much of what is delicious and sticky about the book is that we are hearing his thoughts and we're observing how he interacts with people and at the same time we know the truth inside of his head. We wanted to capture that; it's one of the unique things about the show. What it really meant was that this became a unique collaboration with Penn Badgley. He often recorded voice-over before he ever shot the scene, or he was shooting a scene with no dialogue on the day and then he would go in and do a lot of voice-over. It gave us the flexibility to write ... voice-over that was very comprehensive and then allow his performance to shine through.