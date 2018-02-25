Lord knows, the by-the-book CBS sitcom 'Living Biblically' could use more laughs

Except in the case of Jacobs — the writer of similar journalistic gadget-plays such as attempting to outsource his life and embarking on an effort to read every volume of Encyclopedia Britannica — the dip into the Bible was driven by a book that also examined other perspectives among the devout about faith and religious practice. Produced by "Big Bang Theory's" Johnny Galecki, "Living Biblically" flips the concept by placing Chip at a personal crossroads between the death of a best friend and the prospect of impending fatherhood, two factors that lead him to follow the Bible in the hopes of becoming a better person.