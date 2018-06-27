"Liza On Demand" review: A tough job, but some YouTube star has to do it

But the second of the two episodes available for review (of eight), which starts with a riff on handymen in pornographic films, is better, as Liza disguises herself as a guy to get a job moving furniture ("Clients look at my picture and think oh she's so tiny there's no way she can lift a car") and later takes on a man (John Gemberling, Beavers on "Broad City") who put her down for refusing to smile. The episode goes to some familiar places — hello, “I Love Lucy” — but to some less expected ones as well and shows off Koshy to good effect, some effective physical comedy included. It made me laugh, anyway. And 15 million YouTube followers can't be wrong.