Review: 'Maniac' is a riot of conflicting tones

Hill plays Owen Milgrim, the last, least son of a wealthy family — he's missing even from their painted portrait — whose fortune seems to have come from little roving robots that clean excrement off the street. (This is not developed, but you see them throughout the series.) He walks gingerly through life, having experienced a psychotic break a decade earlier, though the family (with Gabriel Byrne as his father) are depending on him for a sort of favor. They don’t know that he is off his medication and getting messages, from a "facsimile" of his brother Jed (Billy Magnussen), that he is meant to save the world.