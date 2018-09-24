Hope takes flight in NBC's 'Manifest,' but it's a bumpy ride

NYPD cop Michaela is starting to think so, even though her return from the abyss has been less hopeful than her brother’s or Saanvi’s. Her fiancé, Det. Jared Vasquez (J.R. Ramirez), married her best friend in her absence, and now she has no love, no job, no apartment. But she’s gained a sixth sense that’s geared toward protecting others from harm and worse, and she’s beginning to think it’s coming from a higher power.