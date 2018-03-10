Martin Sheen adds to his presidential resume with CNN's 'American Dynasties: The Kennedys'

"I didn't think I could do it, and I didn't think anyone should do it," Sheen recalled. "I kept turning it down and [the producers] kept coming back, making changes in the script and assuring me that they were going to do an honest portrayal. And finally my wife said, ' Maybe it's a good idea that you play him because you loved him — and if that prevents someone from playing him who did not love him, it would be a good thing.' That made great sense to me."