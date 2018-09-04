Review: 'Mayans M.C.' is a familiar antihero tale set on the border

In another familiar twist, E.Z. is a protagonist who wears his tough guy persona reluctantly. We see him in flashbacks, clean-shaven and wearing a bright red Stanford sweatshirt suggesting he wasn’t always destined for the outlaw lifestyle. Yet further details of his backstory are frustratingly scant. We know little about what sent E.Z. to jail, or the circumstances surrounding his mother’s death around the same time. By withholding this information, Sutter and James may be trying to create a tantalizing sense of mystery, but the result is needless confusion.