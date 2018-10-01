'Mayans M.C.' Season 2 is a go at FX

“‘Mayans M.C.’ is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions, in a news release. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”