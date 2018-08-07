Mickey Mouse turns 90 this year, and ABC is celebrating with a two-hour TV special

It’s no secret that Mickey Mouse is turning 90 this year. But now ABC is getting around to revealing details about its forthcoming TV special that will honor everyone’s favorite shorts-wearing, bouncy-voiced rodent.
Previously announced in March, the two-hour prime-time special now has a title, “Mickey’s 90th Spectacular,” and will unfold at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. ABC made the announcement Tuesday ahead of the network’s showing at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Beverly Hills to promote its programming slate.
The TV event will air Nov. 4 — two weeks before the anniversary of the big-screen debut of Walt Disney’s beloved creation in the 1928 animated short film “Steamboat Willie,” which set in motion the cartoon character’s standing as a pop culture icon and mascot of the Disney empire.
“Mickey’s 90th Spectacular” will feature musical performances, tributes and never-before-seen short films of Walt Disney’s beloved creation. The star-studded list of participants will be announced later, but the Disney-owned network promises a night featuring “superstars from music, film and television.”
Veteran live-show producer Don Mischer, whose recent credits include this year’s controversial White House Correspondents Dinner and the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, will produce and direct the special.
“I’m delighted to be working on this magical event,” Mischer said in a statement. “Walt Disney was a major influence in my early life and actually inspired me to pursue my life’s work in television.”
The TV special is part of a number of the Walt Disney Company’s worldwide festivities to celebrate Mickey’s milestone.