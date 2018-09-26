Review: 'A Million Little Things' and 'Single Parents' rely on tired old formulas. Try again, ABC.

Besties Eddie (Dave Giuntoli), Gary (James Roday) and Rome (Romany Malco) are lost after they lose their fourth musketeer, Jon (Ron Livingston), who jumps to his death from the balcony of his high-rise office. His friends and their wives and partners (part of an ensemble cast that includes Grace Park and Christina Moses) spend the first three episodes trying to figure out why a man who appeared to have it all would throw it all away. He didn’t leave a note, or at least one they can find. But his office assistant knows more than she reveals. We also learn more through a series of the other characters' emotionally manipulative flashbacks. Their search for an answer threatens to rip them apart as they discover secrets about one another.