Is the Miss America pageant — make that 'competition' — worth saving?

This is what Miss America looks like now that the talent is running the show. The competition is now overseen by a female CEO, female president and predominantly female board of trustees, many of whom are former Miss Americas. They replace CEO Sam Haskell and several of his board members, who abruptly exited the organization last December after sexist, crude and denigrating emails about former Miss Americas were leaked. The incident became a scandal alongside the dozen or so other #MeToo cases blowing up social media.