'Mr. Robot' to end after Season 4

“Mr. Robot” is logging off.
USA announced Wednesday that the upcoming fourth season of the paranoid thriller will be its last.
“From the beginning, ‘Mr. Robot’ proved to be a show unlike any other on television, capturing the zeitgeist of our modern times with a unique point of view and definitive vision,” said Chris McCumber, USA Network president, in a press statement.
Created by Sam Esmail, the Emmy-winning series stars Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson, a mentally unstable cyber-security engineer who is recruited to join a shadowy hacktivist group led by the mysterious Mr. Robot (Christian Slater).
Debuting in 2015, the series won over critics with its timely look at corporate greed and technological anxiety and helped turn USA, once better known for breezy procedurals like “Royal Pains,” into a destination for edgier fare.
It also made a star of Malek, who won an Emmy in 2016 for lead actor in a drama series and will be seen this fall playing Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Esmail, who also directed all of the show’s second and third seasons, explained the decision to conclude the series: “Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion – and in breaking the next season of ‘Mr. Robot,’ I have decided that conclusion is finally here. Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn't want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot's journey to extend past its inevitable ending.”
Season 4 will begin production this winter in New York and will premiere sometime in 2019, according to USA.