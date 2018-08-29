'Mr. Robot' to end after Season 4

Esmail, who also directed all of the show’s second and third seasons, explained the decision to conclude the series: “Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion – and in breaking the next season of ‘Mr. Robot,’ I have decided that conclusion is finally here. Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn't want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot's journey to extend past its inevitable ending.”