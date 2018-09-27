Review: 'Murphy Brown' returns to have its say in the age of Trump

Time is inescapably of the essence: "It seems like just yesterday I was changing your diaper,” Frank says to Avery, who replies, "Well, in a few years, Uncle Frank, I'll be happy to return the favor." Corky is menopausal, which she characterizes as “God’s way of saying to women, ‘Sorry, but now that you're done having babies, I'm going to have to kill you." Miles, whose extreme youth was a joke in the first seasons, is solidly middle-aged. (And co-anchor Jim Dial, played by Charles Kimbrough, is not a new series regular, though he will drop in from his boat, like a good-looking Poopdeck Pappy, to show his face, and amuse.)