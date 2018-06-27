'The Handmaid's Tale' enlisted Oprah for a dose of hope

The moment comes about 10 minutes into the episode as a very pregnant June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is on the brink of trying to ride off to her freedom following another harrowing sequence of events that included being raped and getting separated from her firstborn daughter, Hannah, yet again. After finding keys to a car stored in the garage of the home of the family with whom Hannah now lives, June starts the engine and stumbles upon a radio station with a soothing voice broadcasting “from somewhere in the Great White North.”