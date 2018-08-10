Review: Amazon's 'Ordeal by Innocence' is pure Agatha Christie — even with some new twists

It’s the mid-1950s when we meet the Argyll family. Egyptologist Leo Argyll (Bill Nighy) is the patriarch of the well-to-do British family, his philanthropist Mrs. Rachel Argyll (Anna Chancellor) was murdered over a year ago, and one of the family’s five adopted adult children was convicted of the crime. The perp, black-sheep son Jack (Anthony Boyle), has since died in jail. Left are Mickey (Christian Cooke), Hester (Ella Purnell), Mary (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Tina (Crystal Clarke) as well as drunken, bitter son-in-law Philip (Matthew Goode) and Leo’s new flame, voluptuous gold digger Gwenda (Alice Eve).