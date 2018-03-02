Overrated/Underrated: Oscars edition: 'The Breadwinner' deserves a win, and how Hollywood can't resist itself

The conventional wisdom of 'The Post': If you could build an Oscars fantasy team, this movie's lineup would probably be disallowed for unfairness: Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg in a timely look back at one of the defining eras in journalism for a film released at a time when newspapers have on multiple occasions redefined their worth as investigative entities. And yet, the movie's greatest cultural impact has been adding a bit of fuel to the friendly rivalry between the Washington Post and the New York Times, which has been fun to watch but probably not the film's ultimate goal. Maybe the new blood among academy voters has the Oscars more eager to recognize new faces, or perhaps 2017 was just too unpredictable and harrowing to be satisfyingly reflected in another look at the past.