Overrated/Underrated: the odd comic brilliance of 'Futile and Stupid Gesture'

The Grammys' awareness: For a show designed to celebrate what's in part the wonderful alchemy of tone and timing, the Grammy Awards sure had a deficit of both after last week's broadcast. In the wake of a study that found more than 90% of Grammy nominees are men, Recording Academy President Neil Portnow responded that women needed to "step up" if they want more involvement in the industry. He since walked those comments back, but after a show that again honored safe, throwback-leaning choices in most of its performances and winners, it's clearly not women who need to try harder.