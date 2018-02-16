Overrated/Underrated: 'Somebody Feed Phil,' and the how long is long enough for a farewell tour?

The long goodbye: You could fill a crowd-pleasing rock 'n' roll museum with the number of acts who have announced they'll longer be touring after a last run of shows beginning in 2018. While an end of the road is always going to come for a veteran musician, the retirement timeline for Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John in particular feels odd given both will extend their farewells until 2020 and 2021, respectively. Surely fans appreciate the opportunity to say goodbye, but you have to wonder if the artist appreciates them even more given the lucrative potential in many years of last chances.