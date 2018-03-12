Overrated/Underrated: David Chang's 'Ugly Delicious,' and so what if Oscar ratings are down?

"Ugly Delicious" on Netflix: Just when it seemed television had exhausted various ways to build a show around the genius chef, the genre finds new ground in the hands of Momofuku czar David Chang. Assisted by writer and longtime collaborator Peter Meehan, Chang's documentary series is less about his food and any luxurious plates of far-flung delicacies and more a thoughtful look at what how and why various cuisines continue to evolve. Of particular note is a taco-centric episode that's required viewing for anyone in need of a boost in civic pride about the pleasures of L.A.