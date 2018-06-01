Overrated/Underrated: Grant Green, John Mulaney, and can the NBA Finals find a new ending?

“John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City”: He’s achieved acclaim as a writer on “Saturday Night Live” and “Documentary Now!” and as a stage performer in “Oh Hello” with Nick Kroll. Now Mulaney confirms his status as one of our best stand-up comics on this special, which recently arrived on Netflix. As it goes with any comic, it takes a moment to adapt to Mulaney’s pacing, which doesn’t shy away from the occasional literary flourish, but once he gets rolling his performance is among the strongest of the year with tack-sharp material about aging, childhood fears and the madness of the times, which he equates to a hospital disaster in a way that’s as unforgettable as it is funny.