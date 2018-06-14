Overrated/Underrated: The World Cup shines without us, and please stop helping others sell pancakes

Two more from Henry Threadgill: In 2016, this 74-year-old saxophonist and composer became the third jazz artist to win the Pulitzer Prize. Thankfully, with two new albums released last month, he sounds as far from finished as recent winner for hip-hop Kendrick Lamar. One, featuring his “14 or 15 Kestra: Agg” (for aggregate), finds Threadgill’s large ensemble moving along shifting grooves that swirl as if pulled by a busy breeze, and on the other, “Double Up, Plays Double Up Plus,” he begins with a 22-minute piano-heavy statement that sets the tone for the twists ahead. Both records are strikingly different, yet in their amount of restless invention, also the same.