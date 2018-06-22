Overrated/Underrated: What is 'prestige horror,' and a supergroup is born in R+R=Now

“Prestige horror”: With the success of “Get Out,” “A Quiet Place” and “Hereditary,” these words have been seen more often as a genre known for jump-scares and nightmares has gained notice for being home to actual good movies as well. While this primarily speaks to a snobbery that comes from decades of horror films — like comedy — being dismissed as not a “serious” art form, the easy way to dispense with this silly new subgenre is to make more and better scary movies. Good horror isn’t a new invention, but it’s the industry that decided these movies didn’t have to be both thoughtful and scary, not viewers.